Letter: New Water Rates not Discriminatory

I'm glad to see the new and fairer water rates for those living outside the city limits. The Tucson Water ratepayers in Tucson have subsidized those living outside the city limits in higher elevations since 1977. I would hope that the Pima County Board of Supervisors realize that water weighs 8.34 pounds per gallon and a huge amount of energy is needed to push water uphill.
In addition, even with the 10% increase of rates, the unincorporated ratepayers would still pay less than they would if they were in Metro, Oro Valley or Vail Water Districts.
More importantly, I hope the Board of Supervisors will note that Lake Mead is at 1062 feet right now and at 1050 feet is determined as a nonactive pool of water. I hope the board will push for the suspension of all water meter permitting by all Pima County water providers when 1050 feet is reached. It is morally wrong to guarantee water for 100 years when such water doesn't exist.
Matt Somers
Midtown
