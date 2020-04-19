Letter: New Way of Life

Virus risk will ebb and flow over the next several years. Wearing a mask all the time you're out, along with distancing and hand washing, should become your way of life. What a pain! But we've run into a virus that kills and weakens too many people. So finding a mask that is right for you is important, so you'll not dread putting it on and keeping it on. In a friendly way, work with your source to try different mask styles. Be picky - getting the ties and breathability right will require some experimentation. Don't share droplets and aerosols - stay home, stay apart and wear a mask. My mask protects you, your mask protects me. Good neighbors keep their droplets to themselves.
Donald Ijams
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
