I am a sports' fan. I attend all UA Men's home basketball and football, and occasionally on the road. I have a partial season pass for the Roadrunners and I follow "my" pro teams in all the major sports. Sports are great fun. They are a diversion. All news, even "Tucson and Region" is more important and should be treated as such. Placement in the newspaper is an indication of priority. The Tucson and Region section, Sunday or weekly, should be placed in the newspaper before the Sports section.
Richard Bacal
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.