Letter: News vs Comics?

In today’s world of instant/digital news coverage, much of the news that is provided in the newspaper is “old” by the time your readers see it. We’ve already seen it on television, read it on Facebook, or viewed through other “instant news” media outlets. But, we’ve continued to read and support the Arizona Daily Star for 60+ years…wait for it…because we love to finish up with the Comics! Now you’ve reduced the Comics to 1/2 page and severely limited them. In my honest opinion, why not expand the comics? You might get more subscribers and actually provide them with a bright spot in their day!

Georgia Duncan

Marana

