Letter: newspaper layoffs

I am appalled that Daily Star's bosses are laying off or cutting back staff at a time like this. We rely on the newspaper to give us in-depth news and not just the sound bites and endlessly repeated photos on TV. The staff has been doing a remarkable job with reporting all they can during a time when all of us need to stay far apart. During times of disaster, the newspapers have always been right there reporting no matter what. What has happened to the thought that the public needs to know? Are the owners only concerned with profits and no longer care whether they report actual happenings and advice? We have two people in our household. One gets the print version and the other gets the digital one. One likes to do the crossword puzzles and the other can't read the regular size print any more. Now we will get hardly any news at all?

Bette Richards

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

