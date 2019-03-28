I was dismayed to hear the decision by the Star to move their printing operations to Phoenix. This is our local paper. Trucking the paper two hours from Phoenix each day makes the printed paper edition even less environmentally acceptable. Will the paper be delivered to my home later? If so, I may not have time to read it. Late breaking news, sporting events, election results? Sorry, the paper has already gone to print. The delay in receiving news in print will be even greater.
And the jobs? I guess they can go work for the Rosemont mine.
Katy Brown
Midtown
