Letter: Newspaper

Your recent changes to the comic/puzzle section of 'paper' seems one more nail in the coffin of the print edition of the Star. It's disheartening. You've gone from two puzzles to one. You've made the comics 'smaller' and more difficult to read and got rid of some of the mostly decent comics and kept the horrible (the pig one which is disgusting both in its depiction and content). Yes, one can go on-line, but the website is a visual mess, it's hard on the eyes and an electronic device a cold and lifeless thing. The print edition can be underlined, clipped, shared, even made into a hat. It's a living, breathing document taking its last breath. Read all about it.