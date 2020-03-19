Letter: NEXTDOOR Community delivers kindness AND toilet paper
Letter: NEXTDOOR Community delivers kindness AND toilet paper

I wanted to share that my community has had loads of kind and benevolent folks reaching out and helping to find and deliver toilet paper to the elderly, baby wipes to a foster mom, diapers to families. The excerpted posting below is from one of the elderly neighbors that was on the receiving end of this gracious display of humanity:

Heartfelt THANKS to our Neighbors

My wife and I were down to our last roll of TP this Sunday morning. But, THANKS to three of our local neighbors, who delivered to our guesthouse door, a sufficient number of TP rolls to last us for the next TWO weeks!

This is a wonderful opportunity to get to know our neighbors and make our corner of the world a little bit better.

Kelly Henderson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

