Letter: Nice Ice Baby,
Re: "Nice Ice Baby" AZ Star 11/26/21. So we can go ice skating outdoors until Jan 9, except for Christmas and New Year's Days. Thanks, but I'll pass.

Re: Nice Ice Baby, AZ Star 11/26/21. Let's assume, for the moment, that the $17 fee will cover the cost of freezing and maintaining the ice without taxpayer subsidies.

Now let's consider the environmental cost. The rink will consume enormous quantities of mostly fossil fuel generated electricity and leave a huge carbon footprint, flying in the face of Mayor Romero's commendable goal of planting a million trees to make Tucson a cooler more livable city.

Granted the ice rink will be a small contribution to our national carbon footprint but, as a very wise person (my wife) once said "you're part of the problem or part of the solution. Something to think about before you put on your skates.

William Thornton

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

