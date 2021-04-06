 Skip to main content
Letter: Nice to see someone challenging the Republican leadership
As a long time Independent, I have longed for someone to stand up the backward thinking leadership in the state Republican leadership. Tim Steller's Political Leadership column of Friday summing up Bill Beard's suing the state party over Kelly Ward's "victory" in the state party leadership elections was welcome reading. I am not a fan of the two party political system (I would like to see a viable 3rd party arise out the moderate middles of both parties), but the lack of intelligent thought by the right wing of the AZ. Republican Party has driven me to the arms of the state Democratic candidates more often than not. When the state Republican Party starts putting up candidates who have intelligent responses to the issues facing us today, maybe they won't have to worry about the hemmoraging that is leading them to lose so many elections.

Brian Johnson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

