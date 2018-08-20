My family has been loyal subscribers of the Arizona Daily Star for over 30-years. While most people have moved on to digital versions, the paper has been delivered to our doorstep consistently throughout the years. This week we opened our monthly bill to find a new “Premium” charge had been included. Curious as to what this premium could be for, we called customer service and was told that the normal Thursday inclusion of the Caliente section was now a premium charge of an additional five dollars. We kindly asked to not be included in this new premium, i.e. we don’t need the Caliente, and were told that it is not an option. While five dollars alone is a nominal fee, out of respect to the loyal print-edition readers of the Star, a notification of this premium would have been expected and the option to opt out of it would only be fair.
Jennifer Bailey
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.