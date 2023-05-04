The traffic engineers must have been delirious when they devised their plans for the west side of downtown, near Stone and Sixth Street. You can no longer drive to the Interstate from there, or only with great difficulties. Coming from Granada, trying to go east, you are forced to drive south toward Toole and then take the underpass on Stone. In the meantime, a new highway, Barraza Aviation, allegedly a convenient passageway from downtown to Golf Link and the I-10, has become a monstrous divide cutting the city apart. Instead of developing true city life, these engineers have developed a horrible blueprint for an inconvenient motorcity from the 1960s with no idea of mitigating traffic and working out true living spaces and reasonable arteries for people and drivers. West and east of the I-10 are almost cut off from each other, and instead, the current state of affairs supports only through traffic, a possible death knell for a city like Tucson. A disaster for the future of downtown.