Letter: "Nina Simone:Four Women"

Arizona Theatre Company's latest production
"Nina Simone:Four Women" was musically mesmerizing! It takes place in a bombed Southern Baptist church in Birmingham Alabama, with pews, bibles, a broken cross, strewn and crumbled with building debris, but luckily the piano survived. 88 keys of pure joy! The bombing unfortunately killed 4 young school girls, ages 11 and 14. It was unavailable in my consciousness not to equate this to war-torn Ukraine.
The cast of 5 was lead by Candace Thomas portraying Nina. Her commanding voice and demeanor captivated my attention immediately, while the piano accompanied the activism songs, and other cast members lent their individual harmonization, sometimes wailing, sometimes screaming, but always adding to the richness of each song. Please--buy tickets and treat yourself to a part of history.....
HER STORY!
Karen Vincent Kos
Oro Valley
