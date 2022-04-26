 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Nix the Western I-11 Route

  • Comments

Interstate 11 seeks to connect Nogales to Wickenburg, Arizona and has various routes up in the air. Despite doubts from the public that a new interstate does not outperform the option of expanding preexisting roadways construction plans for I-11 through the Sonoran Desert West of Tucson prevail. My worry surrounds this proposed Western route that would bisect the Avra and Attar valleys. Not only does this route run close to the Saguaro National Park, Ironwood Forest National Monument and Tucson Mountain Park it crosses the Tucson Mitigation Corridor. This corridor itself is land set aside to mitigate the impacts of the 1990 construction on the Central Arizona Project (CAP) which delivers water from the Colorado River through 336 miles of Arizona. The canals have disturbed wildlife migration and the Tucson Mitigation Corridor was protected to compensate for losses. Destruction of the Bureau of Land Management’s mitigation corridor would put at risk the wildlife it was established to project.

Lynette Butron

Downtown

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: How Low Can Brnovich Go?

Attorney General Mark Brnovich's willingness to debase himself and tarnish the reputation of his office in his quest for higher office seems t…

Letter: Cost of Living in Arizona

I am a recent transplant to Arizona. I have lived in a couple of other states. I am appalled at the recent actions in our state regarding unde…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News