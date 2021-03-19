 Skip to main content
Letter: nmates seek evidence tests through new technologies
Letter: nmates seek evidence tests through new technologies

To the Editor:

I disagree with the fact that inmates should be able to testify for DNA testing on evidence after being convicted there's no time limit on how long they've been incarcerated. If other evidence is clear that they did the crime, it would be useless to run a sample from a long time ago. Nobody is going to want to pay for a test when most likely, the DNA could have been tampered with or anything.The whole situation would just be a mess all in general, and we run the risk of freeing a criminal. For a better solution, it should be mandatory now to run a DNA sample on any evidence collected from cases from now on and forward. With this set in stone, it would prove innocent to those who would be wrongfully convicted.

Daniela Soto

11 March 2021

Tucson, Arizona

Student, Sunnyside High School

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

