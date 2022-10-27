 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: NO - ON SENATOR KELLY

  • Comments

NO …ON KELLY

I want to thank the AZ Star for the courage to publish the full page ad concerning

how Kelley has voted on Border issues.

I have studied the "forsanity.org" web page and agree with their mission:

"Citizens for Sanity’s mission is to return common sense to America, to highlight the importance of logic and reason…”

The Kelly ad is completely contrary to his web page which states

"Mark has delivered increased technology and staffing to strengthen

Arizona border security. ….Mark will keep working to ensure that Arizona has the tools needed for a secure, orderly, and fair process at the border."

Although I am in favor of legal immigration, I do not think our border is secure

People are also reading…

orderly or fair.

He has not served the people of Arizona well when it comes to our borders.

I find his many political ads to be misleading and hypocritical.

I will not in good conscience be able to vote for him in November.

Tom McGorray

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News