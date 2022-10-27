Letter: NO - ON SENATOR KELLY

NO …ON KELLY

I want to thank the AZ Star for the courage to publish the full page ad concerning

how Kelley has voted on Border issues.

I have studied the "forsanity.org" web page and agree with their mission:

"Citizens for Sanity’s mission is to return common sense to America, to highlight the importance of logic and reason…”

The Kelly ad is completely contrary to his web page which states

"Mark has delivered increased technology and staffing to strengthen

Arizona border security. ….Mark will keep working to ensure that Arizona has the tools needed for a secure, orderly, and fair process at the border."

Although I am in favor of legal immigration, I do not think our border is secure

orderly or fair.

He has not served the people of Arizona well when it comes to our borders.

I find his many political ads to be misleading and hypocritical.

I will not in good conscience be able to vote for him in November.

Tom McGorray

Northwest side