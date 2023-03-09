Per the new "educational freedom" law in Arizona, that allows all 1.1 million students in Arizona access to ESAs formerly open only to special needs students and a small subset of tribal, military, and rural students, I propose this to parents compelled to leave the public school system for whatever reason:
a) Homeschool your child/children
b) Enroll your child/children in a private or parochial school at your own expense
Yes, it is your choice. But not on Arizona's dime.
The uproar over curriculum in Arizona boils down to parental control vs. a broad public school curriculum that encourages free, unbiased critical thinking. Now, non-public schools that receive ESAs will have no transparency or oversight. This translates to Arizona citizens funding private/religious schools with taxpayer money with nothing in return. What about much-needed teacher raises and improvements to Arizona's national educational ranking instead of siphoning off public funds?
The irony can be cut with a knife.
Ashley Sweeney, M.Ed Curriculum and Instruction
Oro Valley
