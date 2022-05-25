Letter: No Affordable City Swim Teams this Year

Dear Editor,

The City just announced that it will not offer the low-cost, recreational swim teams that Tucson youth have enjoyed in all parts of town for many decades.

The City explains that "there just aren't enough lifeguards." This shortage is certainly real. But I am confused why the County pools were able to hire enough lifeguards this year to offer swim teams. And as far as I can see from the web, every private Tucson swim club is fielding a team this summer.

Did the City not prioritize affordable children's swim teams? Did the City not offer competitive lifeguard salaries? Did the City start the hiring process later than others? Why did the City wait until the very last minute to announce that this long-established, low-cost, Covid-safe summer activity would not be offered? This is wrong on so many levels.

Suzanne Rabe

Midtown

