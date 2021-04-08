Letter: No criticism by Arizona Daily Star of Biden on border crisis

The Border Patrol has initial statistics for the month of March showing a record 19,000 children encountered and taken into custody, and a whopping 170,000 overall encountered a the border. At that rate, there will be almost 2 million by year's end. The Border Patrol projects over 184,000 children will be taken into custody by then. We have seen the images of migrant children at overcrowded Border Patrol facilities housed in what appears like glass cages. No testing for Covid19 at that point. We have seen the images of children being dropped over and border wall and reports of drownings in the Rio Grande river and assaults on migrants by their Mexican smugglers. But where is the criticism of Biden by the Arizona Star for this crisis? For four years they relentlessly attacked Trump's border policies. The Star knows the crisis started with Biden's election as President and that many migrants believe he invited them. Of course the Star is Democrat biased and endorsed Biden for President.
Steve Denver
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.