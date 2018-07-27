With respect to the Stars article in Monday's paper concerning MGM's abominable hateful lawsuit against the victims of the horrific shooting, I wonder if people really understand the depth and punishment to our country that the republicans have wrought upon all of us, even themselves. The current administration's unrelenting slicing and dicing of our democracy , the destruction of consumer rights under the guise of "cutting regulations", and continued appointments of judges whose only qualification are that they have extreme right wing ideology, are destroying all semblance of justice. In the future, when people are wronged, all of their consumer rights will no longer exist and they will no longer have their "day in court."
Peter Wieser
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.