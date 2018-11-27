The Star publishes opinion polls that they or other sources conduct on a regular basis. The surveys ask, “Are you in favor of X, Y, Z?” and the topics include roads, health care, bike paths, affordable housing, college tuition, homelessness and on. I suggest that the pollsters’ questions should not be followed by a period, but rather a comma — “and how should we pay for it?” The questionnaire should instruct us that we can only use the answer, “tax the rich” once, because after that, the wealthy have no more money.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
