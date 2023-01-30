 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: No Easy Water Supply Solutions

Re: Jan 19 LTE "Refill Lake Mead"

Writer asserts existence of a pipeline from Lake Mead to California that could be used in reverse to help fill Lake Mead with recent precipitation there. There is none. California takes its water from the Colorado River at Lake Havasu (via the Colorado River Aqueduct) and at the Imperial Dam near Yuma. Both sites are downriver from Lake Mead, perhaps causing the confusion.

A lack of understanding for how the River system works leads to the many such solution simplifications that I have heard. The simplest drought response, water conservation, will go a long way to solving the larger problem. Implementing conservation programs will give those with ambitions for grand infrastructure solutions a chance to consider realistic approaches in terms of not only geography and hydrology, but also finance, engineering, and environmental impact.

Bruce Hale

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

