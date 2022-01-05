Letter: No enforcement of mask mandate at McKale

If you are determined to engage in a death-defining activity, forget skydiving, bungie-jumping or swimming with sharks. Attend a UA men’s basketball game and take your life in your hands.
There is the veneer of safety: metal detectors and clear plastic purses so no one carries in an unauthorized sandwich.
But once inside, there is no serious effort to enforce what UA claims is a mandate to wear a mask to stem the spread of covid – the biggest danger to fans.
UA’s mask enforcement is farcical. A video board recording. People holding up comically small 8.5 x 11-inch signs at timeouts.
If I were to smuggle in a can of beer, security people would pounce and escort me out. But tell someone to abide by the requirement to wear a mask? UA says that is too heavy-handed.
No one should feel safe at a UA men’s basketball game. Despite metal detectors and plastic purses.
Mark Kimble
Midtown
