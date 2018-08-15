Re: the Aug. 13 online article "Officials seek help to ID suspects in connection with Quik Mart armed robbery."
Take a good look at the surveillance pictures, why is the quality so poor? Why are there no pictures of the suspects’ car and its license plate?
If owners of convenience stores, banks, other locations really cared about the safety of their employees, and actually cared about catching violent criminals, they could just go down to an electronics store and buy a $500 home security system that would provide high-definition video. These home security systems come with multiple cameras to record every angle. High-definition pictures would allow the public to easily identify these criminals.
The year is 2018, there is no excuse for these grainy pictures from the 1980s that only show us bad people doing bad things.
Daniel Grossman
Marana
