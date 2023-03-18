RE: “Senate OKs making list of books to ban in schools” (The Star, March 10).

Preposterous: “Contrary to nature, reason, or common sense.” That is the essence of Justine Wadsack’s proposal to require Tom Horne to impose a banned book list in Arizona schools. She wants parents to preserve their children’s “innocence” by shielding them from objectionable material in classrooms and school libraries, all the way through the 12th Grade.

The idea, popular in political campaigns, raises obvious questions: Why just books? And why just in schools? Even preschoolers are handy with smartphones. Other screens (TV, movies, streaming services) are ubiquitous, and most students have contact with people outside their immediate families. But Wadsack seems to feel that the curiosity, imagination, and hormones of young people can be bottled up until they’re old enough for college. Good luck with that!

Rigid rules governing educational material are already in place. Wadsack’s bill is just another attempt to fan the flames of the GOP’s culture war.

Robert Laux-Bachand

Green Valley