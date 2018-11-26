Re: the Nov. 23 article "Shoppers get free streetcar rides during Small Business Saturday."
Is it reasonable for Sun Link to offer free rides on a day when there is presumably significant downtown ridership, as well as the Territorial Cup for UA football, when annual revenue is around $500,000 and expenses are over $3.4 million? How long must taxpayers continue to pay for a four year old "experiment" that loses millions each year yet gives away its product instead of charging the established rates? Could an economist please provide some counsel to Sun Link, or to me if this indeed a profitable approach?
Bruce Inkman
Northeast side
