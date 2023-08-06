Re: The letter on July 27. The writer is totally missing the point. Not only are there issues on the busses like drugs and loitering, but the fact is, there is NO free bus ride! Someone has to pay for it., Of course, the writer has to throw in the irrelevant attack on conservatives, which makes no sense. Busses need funds to run and the federal money isn't enough to sustain the program. Busses are not an entitlement. Are taxis free? Are Uber rides free? Bus riders should pay the fare for the service. Without this money, Sun Tran may just go away because this service costs big money. The mayor and city council need to wise up and put back the bus fares before we lose the service all together. A small bus fare is a great deal for the ride. Or go ahead and take a taxi.