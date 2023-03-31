Tim Steller's recent column advising Tucson to continue to offer no-fare bus rides is ridiculous. As anyone knows, nothing is "free". The bus system has to be supported by more than just federal funds. So Steller wants us to pay for it by raising our taxes. That's a typical liberal, government-control solution. Why should those who never ride the bus pay for those who want a free ride? If you ride the bus, pay your share! The mayor and city council are clueless to how Sun Tran needs riders to support the mobile assistance they are getting with the busses. At some point Sun Tran will have to cut back on service. Sun Tran had always had reduced fares for those who qualify. An easy way to charge fares again is to start small, perhaps $1 per ride. Then slowly get the fares back to where they were before the geniuses decided "free" is best. Or is it only "free" if I have to pay your way?