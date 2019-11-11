In your coverage of the new, much more limited order restricting photography and videos outside the court building in Phoenix, you state that Chief Justice Brutinel "said the original rule was designed to protect the rights of individuals who did not want to be filmed and do not want to be identified, particularly victims and jurors." However, since the order only applied to the court building housing the Arizona Supreme Court and Division One of the Court of Appeals, there are no victims or jurors in attendance in those courts, just the attorneys arguing their cases. So why was the rule really adopted? To protect the lawyers? Or perhaps the judges/justices themselves? And from what?
Stephen Thomas
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.