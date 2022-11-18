Letter: No "guarantees" in elections

Soon to be former Republican candidate for Arizona Governor, Kari Lake, in front of TV cameras, reporters, and the people of Arizona and said that she "guaranteed" she would win the election and be elected to office. This was Wednesday morning the day following the election while there remained hundreds of thousands of votes to be counted and a very close race. As a former local elected official I know that is impossible to know the outcome of an election in advance let alone "guarantee" victory. So do we all. Unless the system really is rigged. For you! You could never have taken the oath of office that demands allegiance to the United States, the State of AZ and its citizens and to uphold THE LAW. You were never qualified for the job Kari. You keep showing us.