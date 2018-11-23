Having been repeatedly to both countries referred to by the writer, I disagree on all three locations mentioned. There are slightly fewer homeless in Norway than the US, but not by much. On the other hand, Australia has 3 times the homeless as the United States and quite few of them hit me up for money during visits all over the country.
Portland is one of the worst cities in the country with a homeless population 3 times the US average. Anyone visiting Portland's downtown/riverfront have to step over/around countless homeless with their belongings strewn around them.
I would suggest the writer revisit the referenced locations and take a closer look.
Hal Stratton
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.