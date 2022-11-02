 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: No Honor Among Thieves

The same politicians who have criminalized ordinary doctors and teachers for doing their everyday jobs could just as easily criminalize you for doing yours. Those who have robbed women of their rights, highjacked our taxes, pilfered our pensions, and stolen our children’s education could just as easily take away your rights and your future.

If you think your money, your status, or your white privilege will protect you from MAGA mayhem, think again. The gallows hanging outside the Capitol building on January 6 was also meant for former Vice-President Pence.

If we fail to keep these extremists out of office, their next victim could be you.

Misty Atkins

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

