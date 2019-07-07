I built my home in Picture Rocks, 25 years ago, intending on never leaving. But the reason I chose this location may disappear.
If I-11 is built thru Avra Valley, it will encroach on property rights and displace hundreds of families along the route, lower property values and encourage urban sprawl, ruin tourism in National Parks, sever wildlife corridors, jeopardize Tucson's water supplies by introducing the potential for contamination, jeopardize Kit Peak by causing light pollution , cause economic loss and the tax payers billions. I would need a novel to list all of reasons I-11 would have nothing but a negative impact on Tucson and the Avra Valley.
This letter started out selfishly, but my reasons for opposing I-11 are much more far reaching then just my backyard. Please do not allow I-11 to be constructed thru the Avra Valley, for all our sakes.
Jenna Bell
Picture Rocks
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.