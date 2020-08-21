Letter: No Imagination Needed

Your July 20 front page article about Tucson Police funding included a paragraph noting a historical connection between modern policing and southern slave patrols. In the next paragraph, Councilwoman Lane Santa Cruz states her depiction of police funding as “continuing an institution that was intended to capture enslaved people and keep them as property.”
With such a prejudiced statement about our modern police force, Ms. Cruz then asks us to join her in “reimagining what safety looks like.” Based on statements I have heard from similar far-left politicians, here is where their reimagining can take us: first, imagine and learn that destruction of property is not “violence”, and neither is the act of throwing rocks and bottles at police officers. Second, public statements against the BLM organization are “hate speech” which could get you fined, fired, or disciplined. Third, a pro-police rally is “unacceptable”.
Ms. Cruz’ inflammatory statement does not promote dialogue on such an important and complex topic.
TOM GORDON
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
