 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: No Imagination Needed
View Comments

Letter: No Imagination Needed

Your July 20 front page article about Tucson Police funding included a paragraph noting a historical connection between modern policing and southern slave patrols. In the next paragraph, Councilwoman Lane Santa Cruz states her depiction of police funding as “continuing an institution that was intended to capture enslaved people and keep them as property.”

With such a prejudiced statement about our modern police force, Ms. Cruz then asks us to join her in “reimagining what safety looks like.” Based on statements I have heard from similar far-left politicians, here is where their reimagining can take us: first, imagine and learn that destruction of property is not “violence”, and neither is the act of throwing rocks and bottles at police officers. Second, public statements against the BLM organization are “hate speech” which could get you fined, fired, or disciplined. Third, a pro-police rally is “unacceptable”.

Ms. Cruz’ inflammatory statement does not promote dialogue on such an important and complex topic.

TOM GORDON

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News