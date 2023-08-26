What is the proposal before the Commission meant to address? Specifically, please detail which adjustment to programming and infrastructure will address which articulable issue within the jail.

Why, in your understanding, did the Sheriff bring this proposal to the County? What events precipitated this proposal?

Can you talk about the 3 surveys that were done in 2021 that said there were no structural issues but rather a lack of maintenance and upkeep by the sheriff's department?

The Commission has been meeting privately for the past six months to receive information and reports, and to deliberate over essential questions. It then convenes once a month to read out the top-line takeaways of those sessions in public meetings. Why did the County Administrator decide to keep the majority of the Commission’s work private, with no option for public access?

The Sheriff’s Department exploited a loophole in state and federal reporting requirements to underreport the number of jail-related deaths under Sheriff Nanos’s watch. Initially, the Department reported 12

Corrina Echerivel

Downtown