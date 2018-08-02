Re: the Aug. 1 brief "Man gets nine years for road-rage killing."
I'm happy to learn that Marcus Dickson was sentenced to prison for the senseless killing of Martin Padilla. His family got justice. It's a shame that Thomas Dickinson's family weren't able to have the same opportunity to find justice in our court system. The difference: no witnesses. Does pursuing someone into a desert area, shooting them with no witnesses, then waiting at least 20 minutes before calling the police sound like self defense? I don't think so.
Tom Jackley
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.