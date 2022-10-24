 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: No-kill Streets

I think we could do the police (and ourselves) a favor by walking, riding, and driving more attentively. People complain because the police don't come when they call. I think a lot of that is due to them being tied up directing traffic and investigating vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle injury accidents for hours at a time.

We don't have freeways, but we drive freeway speeds on our surface streets. We speed because we can--we don't have enough police to write tickets. We need to slow down to save our own lives, not just to avoid tickets.

I saw a pedestrian get hit by a driver who didn't see him. He died six months later. Too many lives are changed by our recklessness. Again, and again, and again.

Remember, you're not alone on the road--and you're not in a car commercial--you're in the middle of our community every moment.

Watch the road, watch your step, watch your speed.

Heidi MacDonald

Midtown

