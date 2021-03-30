 Skip to main content
Letter: no mask mandate or limiting people in restaurants
Letter: no mask mandate or limiting people in restaurants

Hey there Dr. Christ, have you completely lost your mind? You're telling us we don't need to wear masks or limit the number of diners in restaurants because there's plenty of room in our hospitals! As the state's top health official, maybe you should be advocating that we take steps to protect us from getting the virus and needing to be hospitalized. Are you also advocating that we allow people to drive drunk and distracted by cellphones because there's plenty of room in our cemeteries? With marijuana now legal here in Arizona, apparently you're enjoying it!

Richard White

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

