Letter: No Mask Mandate

So the governor and our director of health don't see the need for mask mandates as COVID-19 rises. We can address this with vaccines. Please tell me which vaccine my 5 year old granddaughter should take? Should she rely on the "adults" around her, Like Gov. Doug Ducey and Cara Christ, who think public health is an individual freedom to keep her safe? Our un-vaccinated kids need adult leadership to protect them, not leadership with the delusional belief that the eligible, yet -still unvaccinated adults in Arizona will miraculously see the light and rush to get a shot in the arm! Don't preclude the few tools our kids have to keep themselves safe.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.