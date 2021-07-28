 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: No Mask Mandate
View Comments

Letter: No Mask Mandate

  • Comments

So the governor and our director of health don't see the need for mask mandates as COVID-19 rises. We can address this with vaccines. Please tell me which vaccine my 5 year old granddaughter should take? Should she rely on the "adults" around her, Like Gov. Doug Ducey and Cara Christ, who think public health is an individual freedom to keep her safe? Our un-vaccinated kids need adult leadership to protect them, not leadership with the delusional belief that the eligible, yet -still unvaccinated adults in Arizona will miraculously see the light and rush to get a shot in the arm! Don't preclude the few tools our kids have to keep themselves safe.

Norman Patten

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Sad for Arizona

How does Governor Ducey sleep at night? He is using the legal right to kill people by encouraging or forcefully stopping them from getting the…

Local-issues

Letter: Train to Phoenix

I read they are going to put a train in to phoenix, using existing train tracks. Let's not use 19 century technology. Look to the future and b…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News