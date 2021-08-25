 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: No mask mandates in schools
View Comments

Letter: No mask mandates in schools

  • Comments

Let the REPUBLICAN Legislature and Governor have their law (don’t forget about it come election time). If a student doesn’t wear a mask, provide one, explaining that the teachers would appreciate it if they would. If they say “mommy and daddy won’t let me”, direct them to a separate orientation room. There, provide a lecture explaining the importance of being a good citizen in a free country. Also, explain how the CDC has saved countless children’s lives with their vaccine and disease mitigation recommendations-the reason that the teachers want students to follow CDC recommendations. Also explain that sometimes partisan lawmakers pass a bad law just because they can, or perhaps because they don’t understand the importance of ‘temporary’ measures that can save children’s lives in the face of a deadly pandemic. If they still refuse to wear a mask they should go through the school nurse for temp check and Covid test before assuring that they stay well away from the masked students.

Michael Perdue

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Governor Ducey

Governor Doug Ducey has just leaped ahead of former Governor Evan Mecham as the worst Governor in the history of Arizona. Even though “Ev” was…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News