Letter: No mask mandates in schools

Let the REPUBLICAN Legislature and Governor have their law (don’t forget about it come election time). If a student doesn’t wear a mask, provide one, explaining that the teachers would appreciate it if they would. If they say “mommy and daddy won’t let me”, direct them to a separate orientation room. There, provide a lecture explaining the importance of being a good citizen in a free country. Also, explain how the CDC has saved countless children’s lives with their vaccine and disease mitigation recommendations-the reason that the teachers want students to follow CDC recommendations. Also explain that sometimes partisan lawmakers pass a bad law just because they can, or perhaps because they don’t understand the importance of ‘temporary’ measures that can save children’s lives in the face of a deadly pandemic. If they still refuse to wear a mask they should go through the school nurse for temp check and Covid test before assuring that they stay well away from the masked students.
Michael Perdue
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.