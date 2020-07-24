Letter: No Mask = No Merchandise

When I was growing up near the beach cities of Southern California, many businesses had signs on their doors saying "No shoes, No shirt = No Service." Simple, direct, and legal. These days, in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic, I would like to see signs on the doors of all the shops in Tucson and all over Arizona saying "No Mask = No Merchandise."
Roy Goodman
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
