Letter: No Mask = No Merchandise
View Comments

Letter: No Mask = No Merchandise

When I was growing up near the beach cities of Southern California, many businesses had signs on their doors saying "No shoes, No shirt = No Service." Simple, direct, and legal. These days, in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic, I would like to see signs on the doors of all the shops in Tucson and all over Arizona saying "No Mask = No Merchandise."

Roy Goodman

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally appointment

In response to the letter about McSally's appointment to the Senate: When Gov. Ducey appointed McSally to the Senate, someone wrote in that it…

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News