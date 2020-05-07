Letter: NO MASK, NO SERVICE

Given what we now know about the Corona virus, it is total nonsense to walk into any public building without wearing a mask for every ones safety. And yet I keep seeing just that at the grocery stores where I shop. If nothing else, hankerchiefs are cheap and plentiful. As a last resort, how about all stores post a sign at the entrance, "NO SHIRT, NO SHOES, NO MASK, NO SERVICE." The time HAS come!
Erik Rose
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!