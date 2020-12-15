Letter: No mask, no treatment

If you are brazen enough to deny you need protection against this virus, then you should expect nothing from anyone to help you. No one should have to save you if you make no attempt to save yourself. Obviously, you have no regard for the hospital workers who would ordinarily struggle to save your life. Tell them you don't need the help, and give your bed to someone else.
Gina Buconocore
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
