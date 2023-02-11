Monday's paper had a article about a proposal to compare a machine count and a hand count of ballots here. Much of the loudest bleating in the last election from loser lake et.al. had to do with timely results or the lack of them.

The Cyber Ninja debacle used " 50 to 100 people working 12 hour shifts " to count 2.1 million ballots which consumed 100,000 hours and showed Biden still won.

Without hiring the entire population of a small town how much time would that take ?? The proposal is to count all 2.6 million ballots in the state or 23% more than the Ninjas.

I would like to see the math involved with counting that many ballots by hand in a timely manner.

Tim Canny

Oracle