Letter: No McDonalds for McSally

Overheard recently at a McSally fundraising event in northern AZ, McSally suggested that supporters skip a meal each day and donate the saved money to her campaign. Talk about desperate!
Next she'll be asking diabetics to forego their daily insulin and give her the money.
Perhaps she should work with McDonalds to have the change tossed into the drive thru bin earmarked for her, not for those darn kids?
Many covid19 victims are skipping several meals a day, though not by choice. Maybe they should donate their saved meal expenses?
This is not a person able to represent the people of AZ in Congress. But she might be good at flipping burgers at McD's?
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
