Letter: No Mention of Tucsonans in Paralympics
How sad that the Star's sports editor doesn't see fit to include any mention of Tucson athletes competing in the Tokyo Paralympic Games in the daily sports section. These talented people with varying types of conditions have dealt with challenges and have worked and trained just as hard as those without disabilities who competed in the earlier games. Their skills are awesome to see. They deserve public recognition and credit for their accomplishments simply for being there, in addition to receiving accolades for winning medals. We need to be cheering them on!

Connie Shaw

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

