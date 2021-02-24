 Skip to main content
Letter: No more COVID testing? Open up Tucson
Letter: No more COVID testing? Open up Tucson

I was thrilled to see that Chuck Huckleberry has announced he is going to stop COVID testing in Pima County because the state isn't going to give him enough money. It is about the money right? Not a health emergency anymore? This is great news for the residents of Tucson and Pima County. No more mask mandates, curfews, and open the bars and restaurants to full capacity! With no more testing, there is no more data. Without the data, there's no more justification for keeping these restrictions in place. Great job Chuck! I guess you deserve that raise you asked for after all. Open up Tucson!! Back to normal and business as usual! Yippie!!

Tim Robertson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

