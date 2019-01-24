Have we forgotten the Statue of Liberty's words, "Give me your tired, your poor"? As a long-time ELL teacher in Arizona, I know many stories of upstanding Latino immigrants and families who fled lives of impoverishment and violence for better, safer lives in the U.S. Lacking the ability to "stand in line," to go through legalities and pay high fees, they came any way they could--through tunnels, in the backs of trucks, with unscrupulous coyotés, by paying documented crossers at the border to let them tag along. Once in the U.S., some were hounded by patrol cars or helicopters and hid in bushes; some ran out of food and water and were sickened; some were caught and sent back to try again until they made it. Why can't compassionate organizations be allowed to help? The conviction of four No More Deaths volunteers is unjust.
Lena Hubin
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.