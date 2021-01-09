Letter: No More Fashion Shows

Congratulations and welcome Coach Fisch. All the best. A couple of thoughts from the cheap seats.
For decades the University of Arizona has talked about becoming a football powerhouse. The struggle continues. Even a casual observer , such as myself, notices that every season, powerhouse teams are consistently tough, disciplined and have a strong sense of their tradition. Teams like Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Wisconsin, Penn State, USC. They have another thing in common; when they take the field, whether at home or away, they are wearing the same uniform worn by their predecessors. If the U of A would simply stop the weekly fashion shows, return to the traditional U of A uniform worn by Rob Gronkowski, Chuck Cecil, Tedy Bruschi, David Adams, and other greats, it might infuse a sense of history and tradition into the rudderless Cats. One uniform, one team, one goal. Tradition starts in the locker room.
Weaver Barkman
Midtown
