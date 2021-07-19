 Skip to main content
Letter: No More Fireworks
Letter: No More Fireworks

My sweet dog has just shivered through about 40 minutes of terror. The explosive sounds made by our town's fireworks have been terrifying to her, and certainly to thousands of other pets. This terror may well be experienced by tens of thousands of our wildlife critters. And we should be empathetic to the many of our neighbors who are dealing with PTSD. Our extreme drought, and the fire risk associated with fireworks, adds another dimension to the argument. Although it's a bit sad, it's time for our communities to declare that fireworks displays are no longer appropriate.

John Wickenden

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

